Barca, Chelsea Reach Agreement For Aubameyang; Alonso Included

Barcelona and Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The terms of the deal have been agreed, and the forward will travel to London this Thursday afternoon to finalise the move.

Barcelona are optimistic that the transfer is wrapped up after drawn-out negotiations.

Chelsea will pay 12 million euros, and Marcos Alonso is also going to be sent in the opposite direction, with the Catalans having been interested in signing the wing-back all summer. Some sources have said that the fee will be 15m euros, though.

Crucially, Aubameyang’s sale will free up a lot of space around Barcelona’s salary expenses, allowing for Alonso’s arrival. It will also open the door for a right-back to join, with Hector Bellerin and Thomas Meunier the targets.

Marca