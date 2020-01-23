Barca Targets Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona are monitoring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Rodrigo Moreno, sources have told ESPN, but they are also considering other attacking options because they are aware both Arsenal and Valencia will be unwilling to sell during the January transfer window.

Barca’s management met on Monday after the 1-0 victory over Granada and they decided to look into the market to find a replacement for Luis Suarez who will be out of action for four months following surgery on his right knee.

Club sources have told ESPN they are not looking for a quick fix after Kevin-Prince Boateng failed to impress after arriving in last year’s January window. Barca want to sign an established striker but know prices this month are exaggerated.

With this in mind, they are interested in Rodrigo and Aubameyang but the first attempts to start negotiations have not gone to plan.

“Valencia are not going to make it easy,” a source told ESPN. “He’s a very important player for them and it’s the not the first time Barca have shown an interest in him.”

Barca are also keeping an eye on Aubameyang, 30, who has a contract with Arsenal until 2021. Sources have told ESPN the player would like a change and test himself in La Liga.

“They really like him at the Camp Nou, he’s possibly one of the most admired strikers at the club but they know it’ll be tough to get him from the Emirates,” the source said.

In Rodrigo’s case, Barca could make a loan offer to Valencia which will include an obligation to buy the player next summer.

The club are not too optimistic about getting both deals done and sources told ESPN that Barca are working to sign another “top level” forward although they have not revealed a name.

Barca intend to sign a forward next summer and sources have told ESPN their two main targets are PSG’s Neymar and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.