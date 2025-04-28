Barcelona Beat Real Madrid In Extra-Time Thriller To Win Copa del Rey

Jules Kounde scored a stunning extra-time winner as Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-2 to claim the Copa del Rey in a dramatic Clasico final in Seville.

Barcelona dominated early and took the lead through Pedri’s brilliant first-time strike from outside the box after a cut-back by Lamine Yamal. Real Madrid improved after Kylian Mbappe came off the bench, curling in a free-kick to equalise before Aurelien Tchouameni headed them in front.

Barcelona fought back, with Ferran Torres capitalizing on a long ball from Yamal to round Thibaut Courtois and make it 2-2. Barca thought they had won a penalty in injury time, but VAR overturned the decision.

In extra time, Kounde seized his moment, collecting the ball 22 yards out and firing a low shot into the bottom corner to secure the trophy.

The final ended on a chaotic note, with Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger and Lucas Vazquez sent off from the bench, and Jude Bellingham dismissed after the final whistle for confronting the referee.