Kofi Sarpong Eyes Secular Artistes Collaboration

Kofi Sarpong

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel artiste, ACP Kofi Sarpong, has expressed his desire to work with some of Ghana’s biggest names in secular music.

Contrary to views held by some industry players about gospel musicians collaborating with secular musicians, the gospel singer claimed that since secular artistes were also made by God, he would not hesitate to collaborate with them.

Speaking on The Career Trail programme on Joy Learning TV and JoyNews, ACP Kofi Sarpong said, “If the opportunity comes, I will not hesitate or if the time comes, I will not hesitate at all.”

According to ACP Kofi Sarpong, music is simply a combination of words and rhythms, and these words cover a wide range of experiences, proverbs, advice, motivation; things that are part of everyday life. He therefore sees no reason to draw a hard line between gospel and secular music.

In the past, several gospel artistes attracted criticism from the gospel music fraternity for collaborating with secular artistes.

The likes of Herty Borngreat, Yaw Sarpong, Gifty Adorye, Joyce Blessing and MOG have all featured secular artistes in their various songs.

ACP Kofi Sarpong pointed out that some secular songs are simply irresistible, with beats that make it hard not to dance along, adding, “Some of these secular songs, when you hear the beat you cannot stand.”

While many view secular artistes as being “of the world,” the gospel musician doesn’t share that perception. Instead, he believes in engaging with them and offering the gospel, rather than stereotyping them.

He clarified that while he respects others’ reservations on the topic, he chooses not to judge. For him, collaborations with secular artistes that inspire and motivate the youth are always welcome.

“If we are to do something that will especially encourage the youth and motivate others, I will do,” he affirmed.

He however emphasised that, while he is open to collaborating with secular artistes, the lyrics would be a key factor in his decision.