King Promise

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, King Promise, recently disclosed that money hasn’t changed him despite his rise to fame since 2016.

According to him, while many people have changed after getting rich, he remains true to himself. This statement comes amidst his successful music career, which has seen him release hit songs like ‘Selfish’, ‘CCTV’, ‘Oh Yeah’, and the ‘True To Self’ album.

In a Facebook post, King Promise wrote: “Money made some changes, but money hasn’t changed me.”

Born Gregory Bortey Newman, King Promise began his music career at 21 and gained recognition with his single ‘Thank God’ featuring Fuse ODG in 2016.

His music spans genres like Afrobeats, highlife, R&B, and hip-hop, often focusing on themes of love, hustle, and unity.

King Promise has won several awards, including Best Male Vocalist at the Ghana Music Awards UK and African Artiste of the Year at The Headies.

King Promise has been nominated for 10 awards at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), including Artiste of the Year, Best Afrobeats Artiste, and Most Popular Song of the Year for ‘Paris’.

He also has nominations for Album of the Year, International Collaboration of the Year, and various music video and song categories.

Speaking in an interview, the ‘Terminator’ hitmaker declared that his dedication, consistency, and global success over the past year should not be overlooked, stressing his global appeal, successful tours across Asia, including Bali, as proof of his influence beyond Ghana’s borders.

He believes such achievements should hold significant weight in the TGMA Artiste of the Year category.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke