Ophelia Crossland Is Creative Director Of Nineteen57

Ophelia Crossland

In an exciting turn for Ghana’s fashion industry, celebrated designer Ophelia Crossland has officially assumed leadership of Nineteen57, the iconic menswear brand founded by her husband, Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD).

This transition follows KOD’s recent appointment as Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President—a national role that reflects his continued service to Ghana on a global scale.

With this new chapter in public service, the reins of Nineteen57 have now passed to Ophelia Crossland, who will take on both the day-to-day operations and creative direction of the brand.

Ophelia Crossland, the CEO and founder of her eponymous womenswear label, brings over a decade of experience in luxury fashion.

Known for her keen eye for detail and mastery in haute couture, her leadership is expected to usher in a new era for Nineteen57—one that blends timeless African sophistication with modern sensibilities for the stylish gentleman.

“Nineteen57 has always stood for bold sophistication and African excellence,” said Ophelia Crossland. “I’m excited to build on that legacy and explore new creative horizons with the team,” she added.

The transition marks a defining moment for the fashion power couple—Ophelia taking the creative lead in fashion innovation while KOD serves the nation in his new diplomatic role.

Together, they continue to elevate Ghana’s presence across fashion and governance.