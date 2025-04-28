Liverpool Are Premier League Champions

Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions, equaling Manchester United’s record of 20 top-flight titles. The Reds clinched the title in style at a jubilant Anfield with a thumping 5-1 win over Tottenham.

Arne Slot’s side have led from the front in the Dutchman’s first season in England, losing just twice in 34 games to win the league and end Manchester City’s unprecedented four-year grip on the title.

Few backed Liverpool to compete for top spot after Jurgen Klopp’s departure a year ago, but Slot has defied all expectations and already matched his predecessor’s league-title haul.

Liverpool won their first title for five years at a canter too, with City dropping off this season, while Arsenal failed to keep up after being blighted by injuries and are set to be runners-up for the third year running.

The newly-crowned champions can still surpass City’s 91-point tally from last season, which would put them in esteemed company. Only 14 teams, including Liverpool on three occasions under Klopp, have hit 90 points in the Premier League era.