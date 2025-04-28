Kurt Okraku Appointed CAF Second Vice-President

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has been appointed Second Vice-President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The decision was confirmed during CAF’s Executive Committee meeting held in Accra on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Morocco’s Fouzi Lekjaa was named First Vice-President, with Gabon’s Pierre-Alain Mounguengui, DR Congo’s Bestine Kazadi Ditabala, and Mozambique’s Feizal Sidat appointed as Third, Fourth, and Fifth Vice-Presidents respectively.

Simeon-Okraku, who also serves as President of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B, has been recognised for his outstanding leadership in Ghana and across the continent. His appointment grants him a stronger voice in shaping key policies and initiatives that will define the future of African football.

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe also announced that Yacine Idriss Diallo, President of the Ivorian Football Federation, has been co-opted onto the CAF Executive Committee. New leadership across several CAF committees was also confirmed, with Samuel Eto’o appointed President of the Technical and Development Committee, and Dr. Mohammed Bouya named head of the Medical Committee.

By Wletsu Ransford