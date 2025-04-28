Ghana’s U-15 Girls Clinch Historic Win, Boys Claim Bronze at African Schools Football Championship

Ghana’s U-15 girls’ team captured the 2025 African Schools Football Championship title with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Uganda at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday, April 26.

After a goalless first half, Ghana broke the deadlock when Christiana Ashiaku produced a dazzling solo run, beating her markers before setting up Belinda Kpentey to fire home the opener. Moments later, Daniella Abass doubled the lead with a composed finish, firmly putting Ghana in control.

Uganda pulled one back and pushed hard for an equalizer, but Ghana’s defense held firm to secure a historic triumph for the Black Damsels.

The victory capped a remarkable tournament for the young Ghanaians, who went unbeaten in the group stage with wins over Morocco, Benin, and Malawi before edging defending champions South Africa in a dramatic semifinal.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s U-15 boys’ team captured a historic bronze medal after a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over Uganda in the third-place match.

Coached by Kwaku Danso, the young Ghanaians showed tremendous resilience after falling behind to an early Ugandan goal in the first half. Uganda, still reeling from a semifinal defeat to Senegal, capitalized on their early momentum to lead at the break.

However, Ghana emerged with renewed energy after halftime, scoring twice to overturn the deficit and secure a memorable 2-1 win. The spirited performance not only earned Ghana a podium finish but also delivered the country’s first-ever medal in the Boys Division of the African Schools Football Championship.

By Wletsu Ransford