Barclays Supports Emerging Ghanaian Artists

Barclays

Barclays Bank Ghana’s parent company, Absa Group, has announced the opening of entries for the 2019 edition of the ‘Absa L’Atelier’ art competition.

The ‘Absa L’Atelier’ art competition is one of Africa’s most prestigious art competitions that rewards young visual artists, aged 21 to 40, with the opportunity to develop their talents abroad.

Designed to identify and nurture the rich artistic talent across Africa, ‘Absa L’Atelier’ intends to give the next generation of African artists the grounding and skills needed to bring their possibilities to life and build sustainable careers in the arts.

The competition’s new look which is in line with Absa Group’s new visual identity is a taste of what is to come for Barclays Bank Ghana, which is working to change its name and look to the Absa brand.

The competition is open to entrants from the 12 African countries in which the Absa Group operates: Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

Entries close on May 31, 2019 at 16:00 (CAT). All entries are expected to be submitted through the ‘Absa L’Atelier’ online portal – https://lateliercompetition.com.

Ultimately, three finalists will receive international artistic residencies at France’s Cité Internationale des Arts and in South Africa as part of their prize.

Ghana’s track record in the ‘Absa L’Atelier’ competition is strong, with Ghanaian artists appearing in the list of top 10 finalists for the past two years.

Henry Obeng’s Recycle Frame 2 was part of the three merit awards winner while Sedinam Tsegah appeared in the top 10 list last year.

Local satirical artist Bright Ackwerh and Priscilla Kennedy were top 10 finalists in 2017, while also Isaac Addico was recognised in the 2016 ‘Absa L’Atelier’ exhibition.

“Ghana has an interesting painting tradition, although many artists work in other mediums too. We have a developing industry with great talents who demonstrate real potential,” Nana Essilfuah Boison, Marketing & Corporate Relations Director of Barclays Bank Ghana, indicated.