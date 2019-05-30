Upper Lower Dixcove Sits On Time Bomb

Tension is brewing between supporters of two alleged rival chiefs in Upper and Lower Dixcove of the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

This follows a fracas which occurred during the launch of this year’s Kundum Festival of the chiefs and people of Upper Dixcove.

According to some residents of Upper Dixcove, there was pandemonium at the launch of the festival on Saturday as some youth suspected to be from Lower Dixcove, wielding clubs and other implements, clashed with the youth from Upper Dixcove.

The chief of Upper Dixcove, Obrempong Hema Dekyi, claimed that the chief of Lower Dixcove, Nana Kwesi Agyemang IX, was the brain behind the disturbances that occurred.

He has, therefore, vowed to resist any further attempt by the alleged supporters of Kwesi Agyeman to create tension in the area. “We used to be one community but the colonial masters divided us into Upper and Lower Dixcove. Currently Lower Dixcove has 39 communities while Upper Dixcove has only nine communities. But Nana Kwesi Agyeman wants to take over the nine,” he lamented.

He has then called on the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to act swiftly to avert possible clashes in the two towns.

Addressing the people at the launch of the festival, Obrempong Hema Dekyi blamed the security, particularly the police, for not doing enough to ensure adequate security during the event.

He indicated that when he got wind of the alleged plot by some residents in Lower Dixcove to cause mayhem at the event, he wrote to the police to inform them but could not fathom why the police did not respond and were not present at the programme.

“The security system in Ahanta has been compromised. We can’t trust the police anymore; they have taken side in the matter but we remain resolute”, he added.

Prior to the launch of the festival last Saturday, the paramount chief of Upper Dixcove told the people that the paramount chief of Lower Dixcove had stated that he would cause people to create disturbances at the launch of the Kundum Festival of the people of Upper Dixcove.

“True to his words, he sent some people to come and create chaos. But I want to tell him that he is an elderly person and need not to fight to prove he is a man,” he noted.

He pointed out that with the help of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation, a six-unit classroom block would be constructed and that a sod had been cut for the construction of nurses’ quarters for the Nana Hema Dekyi Hospital in the area.

He stated that the essence of celebrating the Kundum Festival was to engender communal spirit, promote oneness and settle long standing family disputes.

He urged natives abroad to come home to support the development of the fishing community.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi