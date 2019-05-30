Presby Church Launches Sanitation Campaign

Some pupils at the launching ceremony



THE PRESBYTERIAN Church of Ghana (PCG), as part of its efforts to help in the fight against filth in the country, launched the ‘National Cleanliness and Sanitation Campaign Project for Schools’ on Tuesday, May 28, at the Osu Ebenezer Church Hall in Accra.

Held under the theme: “Our Environment– In Your Hands,” the campaign aims at creating awareness of the need to protect the environment as God’s creation.

In his remarks, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, admonished students, parents and the general public at large to ensure cleaner communities.

Citing Deuteronomy 23:12-14, the renowned clergy man counselled that God can only dwell among people who are clean as evident in his instructions to the Israelites and therefore it is important that we keep our home, environment and the nation clean in order to continually have the presence of God.

To students and members of the Presby Church, he charged them to lead the way in the sanitation fight by picking up any litter they come across wherever they find themselves, sweeping their homes and surroundings more than once a day and committing themselves to the cause.

“Let’s pick them up. Let’s sweep more than once a day. We need to make up our minds and commit ourselves to it. There is too much filth and we have to clean it up. We have taken it

up as a church because it is a godly thing to do”, he said.

The Coordinator for Science Technology Eng and Mathematics at the Ghana Education Service (GES) Head Office, Albert Larwer Tetteh, in his keynote address, commended CPG for taking such a laudable task.

He said the only way to curb the sanitation challenges we face as a country is by having attitudinal changes across all levels.

He therefore called on all stakeholders, corporate organizations, religious bodies, civil societies, NGOs, individuals and the general public “to preach the Gospel of good environmental practices.”

The launch of the sanitation campaign had in attendance representatives from ministries, departments and government agencies, among other high-profile dignitaries.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio