Barreto Talks Tough

Mariano Barreto

Asante Kotoko’s newly appointed coach, Mariano Barreto, has sets high target for the Porcupine Warriors.

To the Portuguese trainer, nothing but a winning mentality will be the team’s guiding principle as long as he remains in charge.

He admitted that winning all games was not practicable, but indicated that he would only countenance defeat on the altar of hard work.

The 64-year-old coach, who arrived in the country last week after penning a one and half-year contract, had shared his vision with his charges.

And predominantly in his philosophy is not playing second fiddle to any side at all times, saying, “Asante Kotoko have only one target, and that is to win.”

He added, “Second place will be nothing for us. I know my players, I had a short meeting with them; I gave them a message about what they needed to do. They must fight each game.

“We will give everything we have on the field. We know in football we cannot win all games. But if someone wants to win points from us, it should not be because we didn’t fight.”

He is in the country with his two deputies – Miguel Bruno (video analyst) and Pedro Manuel (physical trainer and injury prevention coach).

The former Black Stars coach held his first training last Monday, and his first assignment would be against Eleven Wonders when the league restarts next month.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum