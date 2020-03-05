‘Bast Fibre Can Combat Climate Change’

Dr. Isaac Tetteh

A senior lecturer at the Department of Environmental Science of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology (KNUST), Dr. Isaac Tetteh, has called for the growing of more bast fibre to combat extreme weather conditions on the African continent.

According to him, bast fibre plants such as Kenaf have the capabilities to absorb huge amounts of carbon dioxide that causes extreme heat.

He said mitigating climate change effects or greenhouse gases would require the land-based system to be broadened to capture more of the carbon dioxide.

Speaking at a maiden programme dubbed ‘Climate Café’ in Kumasi, Dr. Tetteh disclosed that 45 per cent of released carbon dioxide remains in the air without absorption, thereby creating a warmer climate condition.

The programme ‒ which was organised by a non-governmental organisation known as Climate, Livelihoods & Agriculture Platform (CLAP), Ghana ‒ was intended to generate interest and mobilise action to chart a path for sustainable development.

Dr. Tetteh continued that the ocean is able to absorb 25 per cent of the 100 per cent carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere, and that the land-based system (with trees included) is expected to take away the remaining hot gas for human to enjoy good weather condition.

“We must grow trees and bast fibre plants like Kenaf, group of plants used for sacks or jute. When we grow these fibres on our lawns, they trap huge amounts of carbon dioxide and capture them and so we use them as a means to control climate change,” he stressed.

The convener of CLAP Ghana, Kofi Adu Domfeh, said it is easy for critics to doubt the science of climate change, but in reality climate change is real.

According to him, it is not the interest of CLAP Ghana to be caught in the debate of the reality of climate change but to be part of the solution for climate mitigation and adaptation.

He stated that the ‘Climate Café’ programme was in line with the group’s vision to create space for exchange of knowledge and seek solutions to advance global green development pathway.

Mr. Domfeh said the planet earth’s carbon dioxide level is at its highest in human history, yet there is no sign of slowdown in greenhouse gas emission levels, despite verbal commitments by countries.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi