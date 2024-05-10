Bawjiase Polyclinic Gets Accident, Emergency Block

The newly commissioned block

MTN Foundation, the charitable arm of MTN Ghana, has officially handed over a state-of-the-art Accident, Emergency, and Administrative block to the management of the Bawjiase Polyclinic in the Central Region.

The block serves as a significant enhancement to the existing facility, featuring essential amenities such as an operating theater, emergency ward, doctors’ offices, isolation ward, resuscitation point, nurses’ area, reception area, account office, conference room, and a staff kitchen.

Equipped with a variety of clinical tools including hydraulic patient stretchers, beds, bedside lockers, medicine trolleys, patient monitors, and surgical equipment, the block aims to elevate the healthcare services provided by the polyclinic.

The completion of this new ward is expected to address the challenges of bed shortages and inadequate facilities, offering the much-needed relief to the local community.

Prof. Franklin Manu, Chairman of MTN Foundation, emphasized that the GHS 5.4 million investment in the facility underscores MTN Ghana’s commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery in alignment with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.

He stated that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental human right that remains elusive for many.

The inauguration of the emergency and accident block he said is projected to benefit over 3,300 individuals in the Awutu Senya district of the Central region, significantly improving healthcare accessibility in the area.

Prof. Manu further highlighted MTN’s dedication to supporting Ghana’s healthcare system by referencing the recent donation of a 60-bed maternity ward to Keta Hospital in February.

“We will continue to allocate resource to support Ghana’s healthcare system,” he reiterated.

Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana, Adwoa Wiafe, revealed that the community sought MTN’s assistance in constructing the block after other avenues for support proved unsuccessful.

“The management of the Polyclinic contacted MTN Foundation for support and with the foundation there are three things we focus on; health, education and economic empowerment, this formed the pillars of the Foundation,” she said.

She added that, “the community has already constructed the first floor upon inspection by MTN.”

Dr. Martina Johnson, Medical Superintendent at Bawjiase Polyclinic, expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for their support in completing the construction of the emergency and accident block.

She pledged to uphold maintenance standards to serve the people of Bawjiase and its surrounding communities effectively.

