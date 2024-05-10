Small Scale Miners To Get Common- User Facilities

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, (NPP) Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to establish common-user processing facilities in various mining districts across the country if elected as President.

The Vice President believes that this initiative will promote responsible and sustainable mining practices in Ghana.

Speaking at the 3rd Annual Transformational Dialogue on Small Scale Mining organised by the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani Dr. Bawumia emphasised the importance of ensuring that mining activities benefit the country as a whole.

“I will establish common-user processing facilities to facilitate mining in the various districts in the country,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“Additionally, we shall establish Community Environmental Protection Assistants working under Minerals Commission/Environmental Protection Agency with River Wardens and local authorities to augment the safeguarding of our environment/water bodies,” he added.

The NPP Flagbearer further explained that common-user processing facilities would help achieve this goal by providing efficient and environmentally friendly processing options for miners.

On the benefits of mining to the nation, Dr. Bawumia was of the view that mining should serve the collective good of the country and not just benefit a select few individuals, emphasizing the need for mining practices that prioritize environmental conservation and community well-being.

Dr. Bawumia also stressed that establishing these facilities would contribute to the fight against illegal mining activities, commonly known as “galamsey.”

He believes that by offering legal and sustainable processing options, illegal mining activities can be significantly reduced or eliminated.

Fighting Galamsey

Dr. Bawumia also emphasized the need for collective effort in the fight against illegal mining activities, popularly known as “galamsey.”

Dr. Bawumia noted that no individual or administration can entirely combat the menace and emerge victorious, without the combined effort and commitment of other stakeholders.

He pointed out that the fight against illegal mining has not been won yet and should be of concern to all Ghanaians, stressing the importance of a united front in tackling the issue effectively.

“We cannot continue to pretend the fight has been won; indeed, we have barely scratched the surface and committed to doing more to keep our other, very precious resources that spar with mining like water bodies, safe for all,” he said.

“Our solemn pledge as a government is to ensure we stay consistent with this pledge and harness existing potentials to reap the full benefits of building a very resolute small scale mining sector that will be admired not only in the sub-region but globally,” he said

The NPP flagbearer expressed the need for sustainable solutions that prioritize the long-term well-being of Ghana’s natural resources and environment – a call he committed his government to, should he be elected President.

For the menace to be addressed effectively, Dr. Bawumia said there should be cooperation among all stakeholders, including government agencies, mining companies, communities, and citizens, to address the challenges posed by illegal mining and ensure the sustainable development of Ghana’s mining sector.

A Daily Guide Report