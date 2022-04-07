Bawumia Assures Ghanaians Against Hardship

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has assured Ghanaians that the measures introduced by government will help alleviate the suffering they are currently going through.

According to him, the hardship being experienced in Ghana is as result of the ongoing geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine.

Dr. Bawumia however mentioned that the measures introduced by the government are to ameliorate the hardship the people are going through.

Addressing TESCON members on Thursday April 7, Dr. Bawumia noted that Russia accounts for some 30 per cent of Ghana’s imported grains, 50 per cent of flour and 39 per cent of fertilizer.

He mentioned that the warfare has affected the local economy.

“The increase in commodity prices has been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russia and Ukraine together account for 30 per cent of the global wheat export. The longer the conflict the greater will be the disruptions to global food supply. The conflict is also likely to slow global growth.

“According to the AfDB the price of wheat has shot up by 62 per cent since the war begun. The price of fertilizer is up by 300 per cent, the price of maize is up by 36 per cent since the war begin . Here in Ghana 60 per cent of our total imports of iron ore and steel are from Ukraine.

“Russia accounts for some 30 per cent of Ghana’s imported grains, 50 per cent of flour and 39 per cent of fertilizer . So we are directly affected by the Russia-Ukraine war. Unfortunately, we do not know when it will be over. The global increase in fuel prices is causing hardship.”

He continued that “from the man on the streets to the business mogul, the health of the economy is the foundational instrument.

“The economy is what we feel in our pockets. I acknowledge that we are going through difficult times, this is the reality. Our economy is experiencing rising prices of fuel and virtually all commodities. Prices are on the rise.”

“These have come at a surprise to many Ghanaians and many questions have been asked about the state of the economy. These questions include what has happened to the fundamentals? Why are the prices of goods and services increasing so fast? Why has the Cedi depreciated so fast this year?

“What programess does the government have to show for the higher debt? Where is the new economy that the government promised to build? I will address these questions based on data and fact.

“I will admit where there have been challenges and we will all leave here with a better state of the economy, where we have come from and where we are going.”

By Vincent Kubi