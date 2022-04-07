Stand Firm With NPP …Freddie Blay Charges NPP Members

The National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Frederick W. Blay says albeit global challenges which have affected Ghana, the country’s fundamentals are strong.

According to him, though Ghana’s has been hit by the global economic downturn such as the coronavirus pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict, the fundamentals of Ghana’s economy are very strong.

He has therefore charged members of the party to be resolute and firm since the future looks bright.

Freddie Blay made this remarks when speaking at the event organised by the Youth Wing of the NPP in collaboration with the Danquah Institute in the Central Region on Thursday, April 7, 2022, where the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia spoke about the state of economy.

The former Ellembelle Member of Parliament (MP) asked members of the NPP to stand firm with the efforts put in place by its government to solve the current challenges.

“You should stand firm because the fundamentals of the economy, you will hear, [are] very strong in spite of all the challenges that this whole world is faced not excluding Ghana.

“But we must be resolute, firm and know that the future is bright for all of us.

“So the NPP stands firm but more so you the young ones, the students who have a [bigger] stake in whatever is going to happen to this country.”

By Vincent Kubi