Bawumia Boost For Hasaacas Ladies

Hasaacas Ladies FC

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has shown his support for women’s football in Ghana by donating $10,000 to Hasaacas Ladies FC.

The funds will aid the team in their preparations for the upcoming CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU Zone B qualifiers in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The donation was presented by Tamimu Issah, Head of Communications at the Office of the Vice President.

Issah emphasised the significance of the contribution, stating it will bolster the team’s readiness and morale as they strive to qualify for the 2024/25 CAF Women’s Champions League.

Hasaacas Ladies, who were finalists in the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League, are aiming to make a strong return to the competition.

They will face tough opposition in their group, including Nigeria’s Edo Queens, Burkina Faso’s Omnisports Etincelle, and Niger’s AS Garde National.

The Vice President’s contribution is a significant boost for the team and demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting women’s sports in Ghana.