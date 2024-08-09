Ministry Pays Princesses Outstanding Bonuses

The Ghana Black Princesses have finally received the outstanding bonuses owed to them by the Sports Ministry for their qualification to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Each player was initially promised $6,000 for their role in the qualifying rounds, but ultimately received a revised amount of $4,500. This comes as a relief to the team, who have been awaiting payment since January.

The timely payment comes just as the Black Princesses prepare to represent Ghana at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia, starting on August 31.

They have been drawn into Group E alongside Japan, Austria, and New Zealand.

While the reduced amount might raise some eyebrows, the overall positive is that the players have received their dues and can now fully focus on the upcoming World Cup.