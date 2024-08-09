Kwesi Arthur Threatens Legal Action Against Efia Odo

Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur

Rapper Kwesi Arthur has issued a stern warning to actress and socialite Efia Odo, threatening legal action if she continues to mention his name publicly.

The rapper expressed his frustration over what he described as Odo’s persistent use of his name for publicity and attention.

The tensions between the former close friends escalated on August 9, when Kwesi Arthur took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to address comments made by Efia Odo regarding their past friendship.

In a series of heated tweets, Kwesi Arthur accused Odo of tarnishing his reputation and using his name to promote her projects.

“I’ve been silent for too long. It’s disheartening to see so many people oblivious to someone constantly using my name for clout, a story line, and attention with allegations and scenarios,” Kwesi Arthur wrote.

He went on to accuse Odo and her team of strategically attaching his name to their work for marketing purposes, adding, “You retweet things about me, tweet about me, and mention my name and past scenarios in every interview when you know I don’t f*** with you and haven’t spoken to you in years. Wtf.”

The rapper made it clear that he would no longer tolerate the situation and is prepared to take legal action to protect his name. “Not speaking again on this matter. Anything else said about me will be discussed with my lawyer and handled in court. Stop playing with me,” he concluded.

Kwesi Arthur’s outburst follows Efia Odo’s appearance on the ‘Rants, Bants, and Confessions’ podcast on August 7, where she discussed their past relationship. During the podcast, Odo hinted at unresolved issues between them, stating, “Yes, I was once supporting him but you know Kwesi did some hurtful things to me. I don’t want to say it here because I respect him as a person. If I was to say the things he did to me, it would really dirty his image.”

She also mentioned that after their friendship ended, Kwesi Arthur’s career began to decline, leading some to label her as bad luck. While Efia Odo has previously acknowledged a “secret affair” with the rapper, Kwesi Arthur has remained silent on the nature of their relationship until now.