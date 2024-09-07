Bawumia Celebrates 60th Anniversary Of Fetu Afahye In Cape Coast

The Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, NPP and the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempreh joined the Chiefs and people of Oguaa Traditional Area to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Fetu Afahye Festival on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at the Victoria Park in Cape Coast.

The festival, which has its roots in the traditions of the Fante people, is a vibrant reminder of Ghana’s collective past and an opportunity to celebrate shared identity.

This year’s celebration was particularly significant as it marked the 25th anniversary of Osabarima Kwesi Atta II as the Oguaamanhene and was graced by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, and other distinguished dignitaries.

In his address, Vice Presiden Dr Bawumia expressed his profound gratitude to the Chiefs, the Planning Committee, and the people of Cape Coast for the invitation.

He described Cape Coast as the cradle of Ghana’s history, a city that has given birth to significant cultural, educational, and political movements in Ghana.

The Vice President emphasized the importance of preserving Ghana’s rich cultural heritage for generations to come.

He urged the youth to take pride in their heritage and actively participate in the preservation and promotion of Ghana’s rich traditions.

Vice President Bawumia also took the opportunity to speak about education, an area dear to the traditional authorities, the government, and the people of Ghana.

He highlighted the government’s significant investment in various aspects of education, from basic to tertiary levels, over the past seven and a half years.

He noted that the introduction of Free SHS in 2017 has removed the barrier to secondary education, making it accessible to every Ghanaian child, regardless of social status.

The program has significantly boosted senior secondary enrollment, increasing from 800,000 in 2017 to 1.4 million, with gender parity in SHS enrollment.

The Vice President also emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote development and improve the lives of the people.

He appealed to parents and children to take advantage of the Free SHS policy and urged the youth to engage actively in the electoral process.

The Vice President concluded his address by congratulating the Oguaa Traditional Council and the entire Oguaaman for the successful organization and celebration of the Fetu Afahyε to date.

He assured the youth of Cape Coast and the Central Region of the government’s support in their commitment to communal spirit.

The Fetu Afahye Festival is an annual celebration that brings together the people of Oguaa Traditional Area to promote cultural expression and community bonding.

This year’s celebration was a testament to the enduring spirit of Ghana’s cultural heritage and the importance of preserving it for generations to come.

BY Daniel Bampoe