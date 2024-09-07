Mechanic Jailed 25 Years For Raping Pregnant WASSCE Candidate

A 20-year-old mechanic, Akwasi Agyeman, has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by the Asante Bekwai circuit court for attacking and raping a pregnant candidate in the ongoing West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The victim, a 20-year-old student of the Bekwai SDA Senior High School, was eight months pregnant when the incident occurred on August 25, this year, at Sanso, a community in the Bekwai Municipality.

According to the police, Agyeman broke into the victim’s room at midnight, armed with a knife, and threatened her to hand over her valuable items.

He made away with an iPhone 7 valued at GHC 1,400 and an itel phone worth GHC1,000.

But that was not all. The convict then proceeded to subject the pregnant student to a harrowing sexual assault, leaving her traumatized and crying for help.

Fortunately, the cries of the victim attracted some members of the community, who quickly mobilized themselves to pursue and arrest the convict.

A search of him upon his arrest revealed the stolen items and the knife used in the attack.

Agyeman was handed over to the police and after investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of robbery and rape and was sentenced by the court presided over by Isaac Apietu.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many calling for justice to be served.

The victim, who is still recovering from the traumatic experience, has expressed gratitude to the community for their support.

The case highlights the growing concern of sexual violence in the country, particularly against vulnerable individuals such as pregnant women.

It also raises questions about the safety and security of students, particularly those sitting for important examinations like the WASSCE.

The police have assured the public that they will do everything in their power to ensure that justice is served and that the community is protected from such heinous crimes.

In a related development, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has expressed concern over the incident and has promised to provide support to the victim. The GES has also called on the public to report any incidents of sexual violence to the authorities.

The incident serves as a reminder of the need for vigilance and community support in preventing and addressing sexual violence.

BY Daniel Bampoe