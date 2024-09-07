Somanya NPP Candidate Drives Network Connectivity

The absence of network connectivity in the upper part of Yilo Krobo Constituency in the Eastern Region has been a major challenge for the communities in the area.

However, Dr Richard Twum Barima, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency, has taken it upon himself to resolve this challenge.

According to Dr Twum Barima, the lack of network connectivity has deprived the communities of vital information, which is not acceptable in this 21st century.

He made a commitment to the communities to resolve this challenge and has begun the process of installing telephony devices to provide access to communication networks.

The process, which began a couple of months ago, involved prospecting for the ideal location for the installation of the devices.

On Wednesday, Dr Twum Barima was at the network site to pick the coordinates for the installation of the devices.

His efforts are aimed at providing the communities in the upper part of Yilo Krobo with access to communication networks, which will enable them to receive vital information and stay connected with the rest of the world.

“I made a commitment to the communities to resolve this challenge, and I will continue to give my all for the progress of Yilo,” Dr Twum Barima said.

The installation of telephony devices is expected to have a significant impact on the communities in the area.

It will enable them to access important information, communicate with each other, and stay connected with the rest of the world.

Dr Twum Barima’s efforts have been praised by the communities in the area, who have been struggling with the lack of network connectivity for a long time.

His commitment to resolving this challenge is a testament to his dedication to the progress and development of Yilo Krobo Constituency.

The installation of telephony devices is just one of the many initiatives that Dr Twum Barima has undertaken to develop the constituency.

BY Daniel Bampoe