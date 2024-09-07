Asebu Chief Endorses NPP’s Presidential Ticket

In a significant boost to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2024 presidential campaign, Okatakyie Prof. Amanfi VII, the paramount chief of the Asebu Traditional Area in the Central Region, has commended the party for presenting a competent pair of hands in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as its presidential ticket.

The paramount chief, who is also a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), described the ticket as an ideal one for Ghana, citing the hardworking and results-oriented nature of both Dr. Bawumia and Dr. Prempeh.

According to Okatakyie Amanfi, both leaders have a great passion for the development of the country and have demonstrated their commitment to the public good through their various achievements.

“We all know the good works and laudable achievements of Dr. Bawumia as Vice President. We also know the good works of Napo, as Minister of State in this government. I have full confidence in them and can say without doubt that if Ghanaians repose their trust in these two great men, we will never regret,” he said.

The paramount chief’s endorsement of the NPP’s presidential ticket comes as Dr. Prempeh, the party’s vice presidential candidate, embarks on a campaign tour in the Central Region.

Accompanied by other top party officials, including: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Danquah Smith Buttey, Egyapa Mercer, and Henry Nana Boakye, Dr. Prempeh visited the Assin North Constituency, Assin Central Constituency, and the Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency.

During his tour, Dr. Prempeh assured the chiefs and people of these constituencies that the next NPP government under Dr. Bawumia would see to the continuation and completion of all infrastructure projects and the Free SHS program, among other interventions.

He also rallied support for his boss, Dr. Bawumia, and the various parliamentary candidates of the party, including Charles Opoku for Assin North, Godfred Nti Anawu for Assin Central, and Kobin Eric Nyanteh for the Asebu Kwamankese Constituency.

The endorsement of the NPP’s presidential ticket by the paramount chief of the Asebu Traditional Area is a significant development in the party’s campaign, as it highlights the growing support for Dr. Bawumia and Dr. Prempeh among traditional leaders and the general public.

