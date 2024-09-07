Hassan Ayariga Dreams Big

In a bold and confident declaration, Hassan Ayariga, the founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), has stated that if he doesn’t win the upcoming December 7 general elections, then nobody will.

This statement comes as Ayariga expresses his growing momentum as a third political force in Ghana.

Ayariga’s comments were made during an interview on Citi FM.

He encouraged Ghanaians to be courageous and vote for him in the presidential election, emphasizing that he has the potential to win.

The APC leader’s statement is not just a declaration of confidence but also a warning to the two dominant political parties: the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Ayariga’s confidence stems from the growing demand for a third political force in Ghana, as he claimed many Ghanaians are dissatisfied with the NPP and NDC, and he sees this as an opportunity to capitalize on the momentum and secure victory.

However, Ayariga’s statement also raises questions about his strategy and plans for the election.

-BY Daniel Bampoe