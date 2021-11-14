Bawumia Celebrates Birth of Prophet Mohammed With Chief Imam

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia yesterday joined the National Chief Imam and the Muslim Ummah in Accra for the 2021 National Maulid, the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad S.A.W.

The Vice President reminded the congregation about the essence of the occasion, and the need for all to continue to embrace tolerance and cooperation with members of other religious divide, to maintain the peace our country enjoys.

He seized the opportunity to highlights to the congregation President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s massive investment in the development of Zongo and other deprived communities through the Zongo Development Fund and other development authorities , in the areas of education, infrastructure, vocational training, entrepreneurial support, and the positive impact these investments are having on communities and the people.

By Vincent Kubi