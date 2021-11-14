Chrissy Foundation Supports Orphans

The Chrissy Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization based in Accra has donated food items and conducted a free medical screening for an orphanage home in the Volta Region as part of their commitment to giving back to society.

The items donated include bags of rice, tissues, trolls, toys, lunch meals, biscuits, yogurt and first aid medication to the Missahoe and Ryvanzmia Orphanage in the Kpando Municipality.

The free medical screening includes health education, general consultation, blood tests for malaria, body Mass Index assessment, mass deworming, dietary assessment and counseling, and drug & supplement administration.

The members of the foundation also engaged the children in some fun activities whilst observing all the protection protocols of COVID-19.

The Vice president of the Chrissy Foundation, Albert Kwabena Frimpong presenting the items to the orphanage, reiterated the group’s commitment to providing for people in need in society, especially orphaned children as they have to rely on donated items for their daily survival.

He also emphasized the need to show love to the less privileged especially to orphans by appealing to individuals, and cooperating institutions to also do their part to support the development of the country since the government alone cannot do it all.

The Director of the Missahoe and Ryvanzmia Orphanage Home, Vivian Eno Ansah after the event expressed gratitude to the foundation for their kind gesture and also appealed to other organizations to also come to their aid.

