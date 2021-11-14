“Ejisu Town Roads To be Tackled” – John Kumah Announce

The Deputy Minister of Finance also Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, John Ampomtuah Kumah has announced plans to tackle the roads in his constituency.

According to him, the Ejisu club 100 in partnership with Sogood contractors has secured a new asphaltic plant to help address community roads in Ejisu in a more sustainable manner.

He explained that the project is also being carried out in partnership with the Engineering Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, as well as the Building and Roads Research Institute at Fumesua in the Ejisu municipality.

He said community roads in Ghana must be tackled differently from what they are now, adding that “When it comes to road construction, we are faced with the following challenges nationally; it is centrally controlled, poor supervision, poor quality of work and lack of maintenance”.

The Deputy Minister of Finance noted that ” we can reduce the cost of construction of community roads to achieve quality long-lasting roads if we can decentralize the construction of roads to the Municipal and District levels while central government handles the major highways”.

BY Daniel Bampoe