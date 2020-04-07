Bawumia Chairs Covid-19 Monitoring Team

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has revealed that Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been chairing Ghana’s COVID-19 Daily Monitoring Team.

The Minister stated this when he met the media in Accra on Tuesday to address latest issues on Ghana’s battle against the spread of the Coronavirus.

The COVID-19 monitoring team, made up of members from key stakeholders leading the charge against the virus, meets daily under the Chairmanship of the Vice President to assess progress and challenges, as well as coordinate the urgent distribution of required PPEs to frontline health workers.

The Minister for Information further noted that another important initiative which Dr. Bawumia’s Daily Monitoring Committee is spearheading is digitizing the process of data collection for contact tracing and testing for swift analysis.

The digitization of the process has also resulted in the building of a mobile application, which will be rolled out by weekend to enable Ghanaians to digitally and easily track updates of COVID-19 cases in Ghana through mobile phones.

Meanwhile, following a successful meeting between government and the Bank of Ghana last week, the Central Bank has decided to contribute Ghc 2.5 million as support for food items for the poor and vulnerable communities in this lockdown period.