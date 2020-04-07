Queen Elizabeth Wishes PM Johnson Speedy Recovery

British crown, Queen Elizabeth II, is wishing UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, a speedy recovery.

Mr. Johnson was placed in intensive care on Monday evening with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

His condition, according to Downing Street, had “worsened.”

But contrary to claims that he was placed on ventilator, a Downing Street spokesperson said the PM is in a “stable” condition and has not been put on ventilator.

The Royal Family tweeted Tuesday afternoon, saying “Earlier today The Queen sent a message to Carrie Symonds and to the Johnson family.”

The Family says “Her Majesty said they were in her thoughts and that she wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery.”

By Melvin Tarlue