Bawumia Commends IGP

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, IGP George IGP Akuffo Dampare and other police officers

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has lauded the Inspector General (IGP) of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for instilling discipline and professionalism in the Police Service.

The Vice President, who is chairman of the Police Council, said the IGP and his management team have put into good use all the resources government has provided for them.

The Vice President was speaking during the commissioning of the second ultramodern brick-model police station at Kwahu Asakraka in the Eastern Region last Saturday.

“The brick-model police station, which is indeed a departure from the traditional sand-block police station, is a novelty and I commend the current Police Administration for coming up with such a brilliant concept. This is indeed yet another fantastic initiative from the Police Administration that is worthy of emulation. I will urge all construction developers, both public and private, to adopt this concept of building with bricks to boost the local brick manufacturing economy,” the Vice President said.

Continuing, he said, “This government has invested heavily in infrastructure, recruited more police officers and provided armoured carriers, patrol vehicles and motor bikes to aid in the efforts of the Police Service, and we intend to do more in the future.”

On the personal effort of the IGP in the construction of the model police station, Dr. Bawumia said “the Police Administration, led by the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, a son of Kwahu Asakraka, have put the investments to great use yielding massive peace and security dividends for all of us to see and enjoy.”

On the various initiatives undertaken by the IGP since he assumed office, the Vice President observed, “The massive deployment of police personnel and motor bikes in every corner of the country as part of the Police Visibility Initiative, Police Community Engagements across all levels including the exciting Snatch Them Young Police Initiative, and the high levels of professionalism and discipline now associated with the Ghana Police Service are testament to the good work being undertaken by the IGP and his team.”

The police, he said “are sustaining the security of our country and the deepening of our democratic values, dedicating their lives to the protection of lives and property and the thriving democratic rights of our people. Whenever the peace of our dear nation is threatened, the police are our first line of defence and they remain in the frontline to engage any potential or ongoing affront to law and order in the Ghana.”