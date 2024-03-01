Bawumia Commissions UG Sports Stadium For African Games

This morning, the Vice President of Ghana and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, officially commissioned the University of Ghana Sports Stadium and Rugby Field in Accra.

The stadium, along with the newly-built Borteyman Sports Complex, will be used for the upcoming African Games, which Ghana is hosting for the first time in its history from March 8 to March 23, 2024.

The completion of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium is a significant achievement, as it was started by the government of President J.A. Kufuor but was subsequently abandoned by successive administrations for a period of 8 years. This marks a notable milestone not only for Ghana’s sports development but also as a fitting legacy to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the University of Ghana.

The commissioning of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium and other world-class facilities, including the Borteyman Sports Complex, 10 sports stadia in each of the 10 old regions (with 6 already completed), and over 150 community astro turfs, demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the government to provide the necessary infrastructure to accelerate the country’s sports development.

Ghana’s readiness to host the African Games is now evident with these state-of-the-art facilities, which will undoubtedly enhance the overall experience for athletes and spectators alike.

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium, with its modern amenities and world-class standard, is set to be the main center for the African Games.

As the flags are raised and the countdown begins to the African Games in 2024, Ghana’s enthusiasm and determination to showcase its sporting prowess on the continental stage are palpable.

The government’s investment in sports infrastructure will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the development of sports in the country, and the hosting of the African Games will further establish Ghana as a key player in the African sporting landscape.

By Vincent Kubi