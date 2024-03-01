‘Dakoa Newman’s Appointment Well-Deserved’

Dakoa Newman

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in the Okaikwei South Constituency have commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for appointing their Member of Parliament, Dakoa Newman, as the substantive minister designate for Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

According to party executives, Dakoa Newman’s appointment ends a 10-year ministerial appointment drought in the constituency, which is worth celebrating.

Speaking to the paper, the constituency secretary, George Quaye, congratulated Dakoa Newman on her new appointment and assured her of support from constituents in discharging her duties as the new minister once approved by the parliamentary vetting committee.

“For the past 10 years, Okaikwei South Constituency has not had any MP appointed to occupy a ministerial position. With her appointment to occupy the Gender Ministry, it’s great news for party members and the electorates, and we are very grateful to the President for his recognition,” he said.

George Quaye expressed optimism that Dakoa Newman would diligently carry out her work with the support of stakeholders in the sector, to achieve the ministry’s objectives.

“For the past three years of her reign as the MP of this constituency, 50 percent of her resources have been channeled through women empowerment and livelihood programmes. With her current role, it’s quite obvious that she will execute the work efficiently to the admiration of many,” he added.

Looking ahead to December 7, the secretary stated that party constituents are determined to increase this year’s vote by 10 percent compared to the 2020 total votes of 40,393, to secure the Okaikwei South seat against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party.

“We have done a great job over the last three years in developing our constituency through the inauguration of new public facilities such as school buildings, construction of roads, and renovation of other public facilities, which is very evident and the constituents can also attest to that.

“We as party executives, even though we have not started campaigning, are in our own small ways engaging the constituents to know what the honourable has done over the years,” he stated.

Dakoa Newman has led several capital-intensive projects during her three years in office as MP such as the distribution of 20,000 reading books to private and public schools; the donation of medical supplies and equipment to the Kaneshie Polyclinic; the commissioning of the ICT Centre and Infirmary at the Kingsway Cluster of Schools; Numo School projects at Bubiashie 1 Basic School; Awudome Astroturf project; washroom project and the introduction of the May Day Arts and Craft Fair which seeks to promote artisanal art in the constituency, among other projects.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke