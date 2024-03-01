Partey Returns To Face Sheffield

Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has disclosed that Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will be available for the game against Sheffield United on Monday.

The Black Stars deputy captain has been out with an injury since October 2023. Partey has been declared fit and will be in the team for the trip to Bramall Lane.

“Thomas Partey should be part of the squad on Monday,” said Aretata. “He had a session before the last game, now he’s done two or three sessions. It’s progressing well,” he added.

The former Atletico Madrid star last made an appearance for the Gunners, when he came on as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 win over Manchester City.

However, after travelling with Ghana to the United States for the friendlies against the United States and Mexico, the 30-year-old picked a knock before the UEFA Champions League game against RC Lens.

Partey’s recovery hit another setback just before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), missing the tournament in Ivory Coast early this year.