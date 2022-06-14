Bawumia Cuts Sod for 83km Tamale-Walewale Road Project

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cutting sod for the Tamale-Walewale road project

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has cut sod for the construction of an 83km Tamale-Walewale Road Project Phase 1 at Walewale in the North East region.

JMC Projects (India) Limited is the contractor in charge of the Tamale- Walewale dual carriageway project which is fully funded by the Exim Bank of India and expected to be completed in 2025.

The project route referred to as the N10 road will provide connectivity between farms, markets, and commercial centers to promote the agricultural development of commodities in the Northern and North East Regions.

With the current expansion of Tamale Airport, the road will be vital in providing access to Bolgatanga and other parts of the Upper and Upper West regions.

The project section starts beyond the urban area of Savelugu and passes through towns like Nasia and Walewale.

The road shall be designed as a 2-lane carriageway with a 2.5m paved shoulder on both sides for 81 km and a dual carriageway within the Walewale township with an overpass at the Bogiya junction.

The dual carriageway shall be for a distance of 2Km while existing bridges that are in good condition would be retained. Minor repairs and existing culverts in good condition would be widened with street lightning provided in built-up sections, and road markings and furniture would be provided as per the provision and roadside facilities like bus bays, wayside amenities, and toll plaza will be provided.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the sod-cutting ceremony said the Tamale-Paga road was initially constructed in 1991 with support from the government of Japan and that, given the economic importance of the road, the government of Ghana took steps in maintenance interventions to improve various sections of the road.

“After 30 years of the construction of the road we are here to cut sod for a major reconstruction and upgrade of sections of the road.”

He indicated that the objective Tamale-Walewale road project is to enhance inter-urban regional and national trade to strengthen regional economic integration as well as reduce the cost of doing business in the country.

According to him, sections of the road in Walewale will be dual carriageways with all safety measures.

Dr. Bawumia revealed that the Walewale-Nalerigu intersection will be upgraded separately into an interchange.

He noted that the government is undertaking various infrastructure projects across the country particularly in the North adding that it will enhance safety, boost trade, improve accessibility and reduce accidents.

“Since 2021 a total of 710 asphalt overlay of road has been undertaken throughout the country,” he said.

The Vice President urged the Ministry of Roads and Highways to ensure that adequate traffic management equipment is provided during the construction to reduce the inconvenience work will bring to motorists.

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Attah, assured residents in the North East and North regions that affected persons during the construction of the Tamale-Walewale road project will be compensated adequately.

He also disclosed that 30 per cent of the Tamale-Walewale road project will be given to two local contractors and appealed to residents to cooperate with the contractor for the project to be completed on time.

Mba Tarana John Gumah who read a speech on behalf of the King of Mamprugu, Nayiri, Naa Bohigu Abdulai Mahama Sheriga, thanked President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the Tamale-Walewale road project and the numerous developmental projects across the North East region adding that the region has gotten their share of the national cake.

FROM Eric Kombat, Walewale