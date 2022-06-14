Huawei, Education Ministry Deepen ICT Education

The Methodist Girls Senior High School at Mamfe in the Eastern Region of Ghana has received 20 laptops and 1 projector from Huawei Ghana, as part of measures to boost the teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the school.

Speaking at the donation ceremony, Deputy Minister for Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, thanked the management of Huawei Technologies (Ghana) S. A Ltd for its regular support in the development and advancement of education in the country.

The donation, he said, comes in handy as government continues to focus on providing vital resources to effectively enhance teaching and learning especially towards the development of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour stated that the acquisition of critical thinking and other skills by students remains a priority of government and described the attainment of Information Technology as very crucial for all, irrespective of the field of study.

The Deputy Minister recounted the important role ICT plays in the lives of students especially girls. He commended the school for the numerous local and international robotics awards it has bagged in the past, in honour of the nation. He charged the school’s robotics team to keep working hard to bring in more awards.

The Deputy Minister assured the school that efforts were being made to tar all roads in the school to enhance and create a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning.

Director for Public and Government Affairs at Huawei Ghana, Jenny Zhou, said Huawei is committed to enhancing education and has over the years contributed towards the development of education in Ghana.

She commended the Ministry of Education for prioritising STEM education and promised to partner with the Ministry to support the teaching and learning of ICT in schools. She stated that Huawei believes in bridging the gender gap in ICT and is therefore putting in place the right measures to advocate for the promotion of women in technology.

“A few weeks ago, we joined the Ministry of Education to donate some ICT devices to the Bosomtwe Girls STEM School at Deduako all geared towards promoting the learning of IT in schools, especially for girls”.

“I am therefore very happy to be here today to do same, hoping that the devices we are donating will be utilised to enhance your ICT skills”. She added.

“As an organisation, we strongly believe in developing the ICT skills of the citizenry, especially the youth. In light of this, a few days ago we launched our Leadership Employability Advancement and Possibility (LEAP) Program in Ghana to create an opportunity for many Ghanaian youth to develop an interest in acquiring ICT skills to help them in their field of endeavour”.