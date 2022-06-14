Marwako Responds to FDA Food Poisoning Report

The management of Marwako has dismissed the outcome of investigation conducted by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) into the recent incidence of food poisoning at its East Legon branch.

Public Relations Officer of Marwako Fast Food, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, said the company may need an independent investigation into the actions of the FDA.

“We can even say we would disagree with FDA to all intents and purposes. We may need an independent investigation on what they have also done, and as I have said earlier, when it comes to restaurant business, anybody that understands that business knows that there are certain items or ingredients that when you use them in a day, you cannot use them the next day,” he said in a media interview.

Mr. Lamptey believes the action by the FDA is “like something that has been done to totally damage the brand of Marwako Fast Food”.

He noted that the Management of Marwako Fast Food has already been fined ¢750,000 by the FDA.

“Marwako Fast Food Limited, has already paid ¢750,000. With this release, we will see what we can do with this and see how best we will follow what FDA has asked us to do so that we will be on the same page with the FDA.

Inasmuch as we agree with the FDA with regard to what they have done so far, we have suffered some fines, a very huge amount of money,” he said.

Amin Lamptey added that the FDA should treat all other restaurants with the same approach.

“In everything that you do, you must have checks and balances, and then we hope that what the FDA has done with Marwako, it should go across all restaurants so that all of us will be on the same page,” he said.

