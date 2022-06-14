Burnley Appoint Vincent Kompany As New Manager

Vincent Kompany

Burnley have appointed former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany as their manager.

The Belgian, 36, had been in charge at Anderlecht for two years before leaving by mutual consent in May, having led them to a third-place finish.

The Clarets sacked Sean Dyche in April and replaced him with interim boss Mike Jackson, who was unable to prevent relegation from the Premier League.

“I’m excited by the challenge ahead,” Kompany said following his appointment.

“Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager.

“I’ve been impressed by the board’s vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season.”

Former Belgium international Kompany spent 11 years at City, where he won 10 major trophies – including four Premier League titles.

His appointment comes amid Burnley’s financial troubles. The Clarets had received a £65m loan with American finance company MSD Holdings, a ‘significant proportion’ of which now has to be repaid after falling out of the top flight.

The club have not specified the length of the deal that Kompany has signed.

