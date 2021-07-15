Bawumia Decade’s Digital Revolutionary

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia being presented with the pencil drawing

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has been adjudged Africa’s digital revolutionary of the decade by a respectable non-governmental organisation, The Initiators of Change.

The recognition was done last Tuesday at the Jubilee House.

The governance, poverty reduction, empowerment and human resource-focused organisation’s presentation of a portrait was a physical appreciation of the Vice President’s seismic contribution to the digital revolution not only in Ghana but the African continent.

The accompanying citation says it all about the Number Two Gentleman’s indefatigable digital contribution.

“Upon your assumption of office as The Vice President of Ghana, we recognise that you have re-directed Ghana’s manual systems to that of digitisation to fasttrack the national development agenda.

“You spearheaded the paperless and digitisation agenda of Ghana to formalise and transform the country’s economy and further bring about inclusion. Notable among your initiatives include the Zipline technology otherwise known as drones for quicker healthcare delivery, paperless National Health Insurance registration and renewal, paperless port system, digitisation of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), National Digital Property Addressing System, National ID Cards, ECG power purchase made easy, mobile payments interoperability platform, and many others.

“These technological introductions have reduced the cost of doing business and have rather increased productivity.

“For these and many more, the Initiators of Change Foundation would want to honour you as ‘Africa’s Digital Revolutionary Leader of the Decade’ in recognition and appreciation of the positive impact you have made on society and the development of Ghana.”

The foundation was represented during the presentation by by its Executive Director, Kofi Gyan, and several members of the Board of Trustees among them the Most Rev. Dr.Aboagye-Mensah, former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church.

The former Presiding Bishop commended the Vice President for “the good work he is doing” for Ghana’s development.

The beautiful award, a pencil art drawing, according to the foundation “is in recognition and appreciation of the positive impact you have made on society and the development of Ghana.”

The foundation has recognised outstanding personalities in various endeavours over the years, according to Mr.Gyan, to mark a special occasion of the foundation’s life.

“This year, 2021, the Foundation is 10 years, and as part of our 10th anniversary, the Board decided that we should focus on public servants, because public servants are also doing a lot in terms of the development of the country. Your Excellency, after deliberations, considerations and research, your name came up, as ‘Africa’s Digital Revolutionary Leader of the Decade’,”Mr.Gyan said.

Vice President Bawumia thanked the foundation for the “great honour” done him, and pledged his continued commitment for achieving President Akufo-Addo’s vision to move Ghana to the next stage of her development while reducing the burden on the poor and the vulnerable who are largely excluded from society.

“This is why we thought digitisation and the digital revolution in Ghana would be one of the key ways of helping the poor and include them,” he explained.

The Trustees include Most Rev. Dr.Aboagye-Mensah, former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church; Prof. (Mrs.) Miranda Greenstreet; Prof. Alexa NtimAbankwa; Mr. Kwame AmporfoTwumasi; Dr.Joyce Aryee; Dr. Mrs. Nana YaaOwusu-Prempeh; and Dr. Isaac Owusu Mensah. Former President John AgyekumKufuor is Life Patron.

By A.R. Gomda