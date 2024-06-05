Bawumia Defeats Mahama In Latest Poll

In a recent poll conducted by Professor Smart Sarpong from the Kumasi Technical University, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) emerges as the frontrunner in the race for the 2024 presidential election in Ghana.

According to the findings, Dr Bawumia leads as the preferred candidate with 38.9% of support, closely trailed by John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at 36.1 percent.

Regional Trends and Voter Sentiments

The baseline report derived from 275 constituencies showcases interesting insights into regional preferences among prospective voters. Notably, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia commands significant support across regions such as Ahafo, Ashanti, Bono, Central, Eastern, North East, Western, and Western North. Meanwhile, the report highlights that undecided voters constitute a considerable proportion at 21.4%, indicating a potential swing factor in the upcoming elections.

Key Issues

The research findings shed light on critical implications for competing political factions including the NDC remains popular as a political entity compared to its presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, Dr Bawumia’s candidacy supersedes party allegiance within the NPP, underscoring his appeal as a presidential contender. Unemployment and economic advancement stand out as paramount concerns for Ghanaians, with infrastructure challenges and social issues also featuring prominently, competency, track record, and party affiliation are identified as primary factors influencing voter decisions, emphasizing the significance of these traits in shaping electoral outcomes.

Voter Concerns And Decision-Making Factors

Among the electorate, unemployment emerges as the foremost concern, resonating with 21.1 percent of voters surveyed.

Economic improvement ranks prominently as a crucial issue, indicating a collective desire for progress and stability. Moreover, infrastructure deficiencies and societal challenges such as illegal mining, LGBTQ rights, corruption, and sanitation demand urgent attention from political leaders.

Looking ahead to the 2024 elections, majority of voters prioritize leadership competence, while others weigh candidates’ track records and party affiliations in their voting choices. However, a small percentage awaits financial inducements before deciding, highlighting potential vulnerabilities within the election process that warrant scrutiny and reform.

As the country gears up for the electoral contest, it is evident that campaigns must pivot towards addressing substantive concerns and presenting innovative solutions to enhance the well-being of citizens. With focus on critical issues like unemployment, economic development, and infrastructural improvements, the outcome of the 2024 election hinges on the ability of candidates to resonate with voter priorities and offer tangible strategies for national progress.

By Vincent Kubi