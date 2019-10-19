Bawumia Demands Formation Of Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Authority

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called for the establishment of what he termed “The Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Management Authority (ALCoMA).”

According to him, the creation of ALCoMa was key in ensuring that matters relating to land acquisition and ownership are well managed.

For him, such matters have the tendency to negatively impact the implementation of the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project.

He made the call when he represented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the 13th Ministerial Steering Committee Meeting for the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development project in Accra.

Dr. Bawumia seized the opportunity to urge member States of the Abidjan to Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project to take a critical look at the legal as well as territorial parameters of the project within the regional context.

That, he said, was required to prevent challenges when the project begins.

He encouraged the Committee to work hard and overcome any obstacles that may arise during the implementation of the project.

The Vice President also urged the Committee to put in place a robust communication strategy to market the project to attract promoters and investors.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bawumia observed the need for deepened engagement to reduce property impact and displacement of persons as much as possible.

The Abidjan-Lagos Corridor project will lead to the construction of six dual lane carriage highway to engender integration and economic development. Beneficiary countries include Ghana, Cote D’voire, Nigeria, Benin and Togo.

BY Melvin Tarlue