Bawumia Dismisses Fulani Propaganda

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has categorically denied claims that his presidency would allow Fulani herdsmen to destroy farmlands.

Speaking in Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region, he described these allegations as baseless propaganda spread by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC has been suggesting that Dr. Bawumia’s connection to the Fulbe people through marriage would lead to lawlessness and favoritism.

However, Dr. Bawumia assured voters that Ghana’s laws would be applied equally and fairly to all citizens, regardless of background.

“Now the NDC is running propaganda that my reign will permit Fulanis to destroy the farmlands, but that will never happen,” Dr. Bawumia emphasized.

“The law will deal with each and everybody. So please don’t listen to such propaganda that we will allow the Fulani to destroy your farmlands.”

This is not the first time that the issue of Fulani herdsmen has been politicized in Ghana.

However, Dr. Bawumia’s statement makes it clear that his presidency would prioritize the rule of law and protect the interests of all Ghanaians.

BY Daniel Bampoe