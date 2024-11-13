Kofi Akpaloo Urges EC To Reprint Ballot Papers Without Akua Donkor’s Image

The controversy surrounding the inclusion of deceased Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) flagbearer Akua Donkor’s image on the 2024 presidential ballot papers has taken a new turn.

Kofi Akpaloo, flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to reprint the ballot papers without Donkor’s image.

Background

Akua Donkor passed away, and the EC approved her replacement, Roman Fada.

However, the commission disqualified Romans Fada and matained Akua Donkor’s image on the ballot papers.

Concerns Over Electoral Integrity

Akpaloo argues that including Donkor’s image could lead to confusion and impact the election’s outcome.

He raised concerns about vote counting and potential disputes over percentages.

Press Conference

At a press conference in Accra, Akpaloo emphasized the need to protect the integrity of the December 7 polls.

He stated, “Having a ballot paper with Akua Donkor’s picture is going to create problems… People will vote for her, but she’s not alive.”

Electoral Commission’s Decision

The EC’s decision has sparked debate, with some arguing it’s unnecessary to reprint the ballot papers.

However, Akpaloo insists that omitting Donkor’s image would prevent potential conflicts.

-BY Daniel Bampoe