NIA Bids Farewell To Ken Attafuah After 7-Year Tenure

Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah has stepped down as Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), marking the end of his seven-year tenure.

Prof. Attafuah, a renowned criminologist, played a pivotal role in the registration and issuance of the Ghana Card.

Under Attafuah’s leadership, the NIA made significant strides in promoting national identification and citizen registration.

Staff praised his diligence, integrity, transparency, and dedication, describing him as the “Best Man to have led the NIA” in the past seven years.

Background and Achievements

Attafuah’s tenure saw the successful rollout of the Ghana Card, a critical component of the country’s digitalization efforts.

His expertise and leadership helped overcome challenges and controversies surrounding the project.

BY Daniel Bampoe