Blows At GPRTU Ho Station Over Failure Of Old Executives To Vacate Post

A long-simmering leadership dispute at the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) Ho Branch 2 reached a boiling point on Wednesday, as National Executives Committee (NEC) representatives clashed with ousted executives refusing to vacate office.

Background of the Dispute

The controversy began in April 2022, when Michael Sonkro, the then-Chairman, was accused of overstaying his four-year tenure.

Despite his election defeat, Sonkro and four other executives rejected the outcome and refused to hand over to the newly elected leadership.

NEC’s Intervention

After months of court actions and directives, NEC invoked Article 3 of the Union’s constitution to dismiss the recalcitrant executives in December 2023.

On Wednesday afternoon, a confrontation marked the culmination of NEC’s efforts to evict the individuals and induct the new executives.

Eyewitness Accounts

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as Felix Kpor, former 2nd Trustee, attempted to block NEC’s access to the offices.

Police intervention was required to restore order, with the parties now engaging in talks with the Volta Regional Police Command to resolve the impasse.

BY Daniel Bampoe