Ghana Trade Fair’s Ambitious Revamp

In a bid to elevate Economic and cultural landscape, Ghana Trade Fair Limited is undergoing a transformative redevelopment project.

The Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Agnes Adu has unveiled plans for a state-of-the-art multipurpose facility, drawing inspiration from iconic venues like the O2 Arena and Javits Center.

Revitalizing National Landmark

The Ghana Trade Fair has been a pivotal hub for business and commerce since its inception.

This redevelopment aims to restore its former glory, positioning it as a premier destination for regional and international events.

Key Features of the New Facility

– 20,000 square meters of indoor space

– Hotel, conference hall, exhibition spaces, restaurants, and data centre

– Dedicated area for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

– Multipurpose halls and open exhibition floors

– Storage spaces and flexible event configurations

CEO Dr. Agnes Adu’s Vision

Speaking on Citi Fm, said “We’re building the major convention centre in Ghana… a properly serviced, air-conditioned space like the O2 Arena or Javits Centre.”

Dr. Adu emphasized the facility’s versatility, accommodating various events, from concerts to weddings and conferences.

Progress and Partnerships

Construction began in 2020, with infrastructure development completed. Private developers are partnering with Ghana Trade Fair Limited to build a data centre, amusement centre, retail space, and AfCFTA secretariat.

Economic and Cultural Impact

This project is poised to significantly contribute to Ghana’s economic growth, attracting international events and fostering business opportunities.

-BY Daniel Bampoe