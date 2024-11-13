NDC Targets 75% Collation Of Results On Election Night

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), which failed to collate its results in the past elections, has set an ambitious target to collate at least 75% of the presidential election results by 11 pm on December 7, according to Dr. Omane Boamah, the party’s Director of Elections and IT.

This assurance comes as Dr. Boamah kicks off his five-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region, seeking to rally support for the party.

Allegations of Election Rigging

Dr. Boamah has raised concerns about the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) intentions to rig the upcoming elections.

He claims the NPP plans to manipulate the special voting process on December 2, involving security agencies, journalists, and Electoral Commission officials.

Dr. Boamah urged NDC supporters to be vigilant, emphasizing that the NPP is aware of its impending loss and may attempt to compromise the electoral process.

Ensuring Transparency

To guarantee transparency, Dr. Boamah advised supporters to: record election results declaration processes at polling stations, constituency collation centers, and regional capitals using mobile phones, insist presiding officers paste pink sheets of election results across all polling stations after declaration, as per CI 127 and also Monitor the process at constituency collation centers.

Dr. Boamah expressed optimism that the NDC will emerge victorious if the election is conducted fairly and transparently.

Electoral Commission’s Credibility

Dr. Boamah has previously accused the Electoral Commission credibility, citing past difficulties with collating election results and using basic tools like Excel for voter registration totals.

BY Daniel Bampoe