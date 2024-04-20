Bawumia Donates GHC200,000 To Support Fire Victims In Madina Market

In a show of solidarity and concern for the welfare of the victims, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has donated GHC200,000 to support the fire victims of the Madina Market in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipality.

The devastating fire, which occurred last week April 10, 2024 destroyed properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis and affected approximately 110 traders.

During his visit to the Madina Market on Friday, Vice President Bawumia assured the victims that the government cares deeply about their well-being and is committed to supporting them in rebuilding their lives and businesses.

In addition to the personal donation made by the Vice President, the government will also seek further financial assistance from the Women’s Empowerment Fund, through the Ghana Enterprises Agency, to provide additional support to the victims.

To prevent future occurrences, Vice President Bawumia urged the affected traders to subscribe to fire insurance policies, emphasizing that these policies would offer financial assistance in the event of future fire outbreaks.

He also stressed the importance of contracting qualified and certified electricians to ensure proper power connections in their stores and shops.

In an effort to restore normalcy to the Madina Market, the Government has announced plans to construct two separate blocks, which will consist of 120 stores and 78 shops at the ground floor. This initiative aims to provide suitable commercial spaces for the affected traders and facilitate the resumption of their business activities.

Furthermore, Vice President Bawumia announced that two hostel facilities constructed in Madina and Ashaiman for head potters, locally known as Kayeyie, will be commissioned on May 4, 2024.

These hostels will not only provide comfortable accommodation for head potters but also create a conducive environment for them to receive training in employable skills.

During the visit, the Greater Accra Regional Minister-Designate, Daniel Nii Titus Glover, commended the efforts of the New Patriotic Party’s Flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia, and encouraged the traders to support him in the upcoming December Elections.

Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, the Municipal Chief Executive for the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipality, advised the affected traders to register with the Assembly to facilitate the validation process and ensure that they receive the necessary assistance.

She also cautioned the victims against falling prey to scammers who might attempt to deceive them under the pretense of securing new stores.

To educate the traders on fire safety measures, Chief Fire Officer Salia Abdulai delivered a session on fire safety tips and emphasized the need to avoid illegal power connections, as they are one of the leading causes of fire outbreaks.

This guidance aims to prevent future incidents and safeguard the lives and properties of the traders in the Madina Market.

