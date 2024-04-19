Govt Imposes Curfew On Sampa Township In Bono Region Amid Chieftaincy Disputes

In response to ongoing chieftaincy disputes, the Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, has imposed a curfew on Sampa Township in the Jama North District of the Bono Region.

The decision was made following the advice of the Bono Regional Security Council and the issuance of an Executive Instrument.

The curfew will be effective starting Thursday, April 18, 2024, and will be enforced from 4pm to 7am daily until further notice.

Announcing the curfew, Minister Henry Quartey, in a statement, called on Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, youth, and residents of the affected area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them.

The government further urged the community members to seek peaceful and non-violent means to address their grievances.

The imposition of the curfew aims to ensure the safety and security of all residents in Sampa Township.

The Minister for the Interior emphasized the need for peace and tranquility in the region, urging the parties involved in the chieftaincy disputes to engage in dialogue and pursue legal avenues to resolve their differences.

Local authorities and security agencies have been instructed to enforce the curfew strictly and ensure compliance within the specified hours.

The government, in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders, will closely monitor the situation and make further announcements as necessary.

The imposition of a curfew is a preventive measure to maintain law and order and to protect the lives and properties of the residents.

The government remains committed to fostering peaceful coexistence and resolving conflicts through peaceful means in order to promote development and progress in the Bono Region.

Residents are advised to adhere to the curfew regulations and to report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

The government hopes that the parties involved will heed the call for peace and work towards finding a lasting solution to the chieftaincy disputes, allowing the region to resume its normal activities without any further disruptions.

In conclusion, the imposition of the curfew on Sampa Township in the Bono Region underscores the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and security. It is hoped that this measure will facilitate constructive dialogue and bring about a peaceful resolution to the chieftaincy disputes plaguing the area.

By Vincent Kubi